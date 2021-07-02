MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Head to Head Survey

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.16% -29.37%

62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 47.93 -$21.83 million $0.22 171.36 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Summary

MP Materials beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

