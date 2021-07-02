Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $43,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

