MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $96.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $32,883,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

