M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $160.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.