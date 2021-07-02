Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

