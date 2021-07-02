Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 6,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.