Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $23,631.57 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,549,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 44.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.