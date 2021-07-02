National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

