National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

