National Pension Service Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

