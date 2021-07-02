National Pension Service Invests $28.01 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Pension Service bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,005,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

IAC opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.73. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.