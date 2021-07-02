National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $348.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

