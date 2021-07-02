NativeCoin Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $276.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00239908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001669 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

