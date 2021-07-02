NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £23.54 billion and a PE ratio of -59.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.89. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders bought a total of 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340 in the last quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

