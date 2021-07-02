Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NAVI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 189,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Navient by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

