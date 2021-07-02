nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.