Needham & Company LLC Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $235.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

MKSI stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

