Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,822,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NEOG opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

