NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00670227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

