Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSRGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

