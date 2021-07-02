Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NSRGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
NSRGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
