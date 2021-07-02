NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,571. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

