Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 148.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

