Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.97 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

