Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,335 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

