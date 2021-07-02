Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radware by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.