Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.4% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,482,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,712,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

OTEX stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

