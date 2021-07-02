Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $13.41 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
