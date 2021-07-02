Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $13.41 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

