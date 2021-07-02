Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the May 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,687,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NEVDF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 481,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,552. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

