New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $487,905.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,789.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.