New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $118,000 Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

