News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of News worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 969,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

