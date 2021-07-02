NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2,681 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

