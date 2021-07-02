NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Shares Down 0.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. 6,305 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

