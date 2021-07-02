NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is RGM Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 7.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $171,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $253.08. 5,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $186.16 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

