Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.68. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

