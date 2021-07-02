NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $158.83. 100,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.46. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $250.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

