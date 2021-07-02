Nord/LB Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €81.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Puma stock opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.97. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €101.75 ($119.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €92.49.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

