Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

