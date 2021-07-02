Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144,958 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NTRS stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

