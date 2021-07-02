Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Sabre worth $40,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.