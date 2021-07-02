Northern Trust Corp Has $40.23 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $40,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.