Northern Trust Corp Has $41.23 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.11. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock worth $949,468. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

