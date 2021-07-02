Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

