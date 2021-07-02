Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,589 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of Stepan worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stepan by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stepan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCL opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $90.58 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

