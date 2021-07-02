Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

