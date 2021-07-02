NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $229.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.86.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $189.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.27. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock worth $47,015,032. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

