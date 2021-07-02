Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. 26,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,220. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.88. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

