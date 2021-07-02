Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. 26,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,220. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.88. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

