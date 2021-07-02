NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NULGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 328,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,541. NuLegacy Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.