NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NULGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 328,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,541. NuLegacy Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

