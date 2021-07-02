Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.31.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.43 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

